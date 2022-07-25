Monkeypox Vaccine Imvanex Gets EMA Approval As Infections Rise Globally

Monkeypox vaccine, Imvanex, on Sunday was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for protecting adults from the virus as cases soar globally. The vaccine of Bavarian Nordic origin, which is currently used against Smallpox, received the European nod based on the recommendation of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which showed protection against the monkeypox virus. Earlier in 2013, the vaccine was approved by the EU's medicine regulatory body for preventing smallpox.

"EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended extending the indication of the smallpox vaccine Imvanex to include protecting adults from monkeypox disease," the European agency said in a statement.

Imvanex contains an attenuated (weakened) form of the vaccinia virus called ‘modified vaccinia virus Ankara’, which is related to the smallpox virus, EMA said. "It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus," the statement added. Imavex's authorised marketing holder is Bavarian Nordic A/S. The vaccine is already sold in the US after being approved by American regulators for use against Monkeypox.

How does Imvanex work?

According to EMA, Imvanex induces a small amount of the virus and prepares the body to defend itself against Vaccinia viruses, including smallpox and monkeypox. It contains the 'modified Vaccinia virus Ankara' that is similar to the aforementioned viruses but does not cause disease in humans as it cannot multiply in human cells. The vaccine is proven 85% effective against monkeypox and the EMA has concluded that its protective effects are larger than the risks.

"In addition to the use for the prevention of monkeypox, the CHMP recommended authorising Imvanex to protect people against disease caused by vaccinia virus, which leads to symptoms similar to, but milder than those of smallpox," EMA said. The vaccine has reached the US, EU, UK, and Canada, but has not reached Africa yet where the virus has killed dozens.

What is monkeypox?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is commonly found in Central western Africa amid densely populated tropical rainforests. The virus can spread from animal to human as well as transmitted from human to human. Symptoms of monkeypox include a typical fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and rash or lesions on the skin, that last for 2-4 weeks, WHO outlines. It can be fatal, even though is usually milder than smallpox, EMA says.

WHO on Thursday declared monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern." So far, 71 countries reported at least 15,400 cases, including India, the US CDC reported. The cases skyrocketed since early May mostly in West and Central African countries, where the disease has already been endemic for long.

