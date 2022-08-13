Montenegro Shooting Leaves 12 Dead Including Gunman & 2 Children, 3-day Mourning Declared

The death toll in Montenegro shooting rose to 12, including the gunman after he opened fire at random people following a fallout in the family. Among the deceased were two innocent children who were walking down the city of Cetinje. Meanwhile, six people who sustained gunshot wounds were transferred to the hospital, who included a police officer.

According to state media of the small Balkan town, the 34-year-old armed man went on a killing spree without pursuing anyone. He randomly rained bullets at three members of the same family before he launched gunfire on passersby. The assailant was shot dead by a civilian. According to reports, the killer used a hunting rifle to batter three, including two kids of the family that lived in his house. According to Montenegrin Police Chief Zoran Brđanin, "He killed two children, 8 and 11 years old, using a hunting rifle, and injured their mother, who later succumbed to her wounds in a medical facility," CNN reported.

Following this, he killed 7 more neighbours within a blink of an eye. The incident took place on Friday evening. "For now, it is not clear what prompted [the suspect] to commit such a heinous act, on which occasion he himself was deprived of his life," said prosecutor Andrijana Nastic, as quoted by BBC.

Montenegro's PM declared 3 days of public mourning

Following the tragedy, Montenegro Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic issued an order mandating three days mourning period to pray for the victims of the brutal crime. In a Telegram message, Abazovic wrote, "I invite all the citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims." The PM also expressed concern, adding that he was appalled by the crime. "I can't believe that this happened in Cetinje. I don't know what to say, I am speechless. I don't know where this can lead us," he added.

Meanwhile, Montenegro's President Milo Đukanović in a tweet said that he was "deeply shaken" by the news. "I express my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families, to all those who lost their loved ones. All of us as a society must stand in solidarity with them in these difficult times," Đukanović said on Twitter.

Reports did not specify the identity of the shooter or the possible motivation behind the heinous act. Speaking to state TV Vijesti, the prosecutor stated that the authorities discovered nine dead bodies, including two children on their arrival, and two more were pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

(Image: AP)