More Than 50% People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Says German Health Minister

In a significant achievement, Germany has been able to fully vaccinate more than half of its total population, the country’s health minister Jens Spahn announced on Wednesday. However, the government is concerned about the dropping pace of the vaccination.

As per the German Health Ministry, it has administered the first dose to over 61.1% population, and 41.8 million people (50.2%) have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health Minister Spahn took to Twitter and wrote, "41.8 million Germans now have full protection, while 61.1 per cent have received at least one shot. The more people who get vaccinated, the safer we will be in autumn and winter."

Ein weiterer Meilenstein: Mehr als jeder zweite Deutsche (50,2% / 41,8 Mio) hat den vollen Impfschutz, 61,1% (50,85 Mio) der Bürgerinnen und Bürger sind mindestens einmal geimpft. Je mehr sich jetzt impfen lassen, desto sicherer werden Herbst und Winter! — Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) July 28, 2021

The vaccination rate paced up in the spring in the country after a slow-paced start, earlier this year. The country has targeted to achieve an 80% vaccination target within few months to develop herd immunity against the deadly Coronavirus. However, the country fears the spread of the ferocious Delta variant and wants to escape being hit by the speculated fourth wave. Thus, is looking forward to ramping up its vaccination. According to AP, Germany’s vaccine efforts have slowed in recent weeks and that has led to discussions about how to encourage those who haven’t yet received a vaccine to do so. However, Angela Merkel has said that Germany is not planning to follow France and other countries in introducing compulsory vaccinations against coronavirus for parts of the population.

COVID-19 cases spurt up in Germany, fear of Delta variant rises

On July 25, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned the people of Germany, who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, that they could face new restrictions if cases continue to rise in the country. Currently, Germans are allowed to use facilities such as restaurants, cinemas and sports venues if they are either fully vaccinated or able to provide a recent negative test. However, if infection rates continue to rise, unvaccinated people will have to reduce their contacts, she had said.



Meanwhile, Germany has seen low infection numbers over the summer compared to many of its European neighbours, however, cases have been rising over the past two weeks, largely fuelled by the Delta variant. Earlier this month, Health Minister Jens Spahn had said that the people who are vaccinated will not have to go into full lockdown again and will enjoy more freedom than unvaccinated people in case of another virus resurgence. He said that as long as there are no mutations that impact the protection from vaccines, then being fully vaccinated means last year’s restrictions will “not be necessary, needed or legally appropriate.”

(Image: AP)