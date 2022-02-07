More US Troops Reach Poland As Tensions Between Ukraine And Russia Continue To Soar

A plane carrying American soldiers landed in southern Poland on Sunday on US President Joe Biden’s order to deploy additional US troops to Poland, Romania, Germany this week as tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine. Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak said in a tweet that more American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division landed in Rzeszów. Polish Defence Ministry had said on February 2 that around 1,700 US soldiers sent to Poland would operate in the country's eastern-southern part. On Friday and Saturday, a handful of soldiers arrived in the European nation on other planes.

Kolejni amerykańscy żołnierze z 82. Dywizji Powietrznodesantowej wylądowali w Rzeszowie. pic.twitter.com/9tX3SFlBbt — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 6, 2022

The US sent its soldiers to Poland at a time of heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine with Western nations ramping up military manoeuvres near the Russian borders. Ukraine, the US and its allies have accused Russia of massing troops near the border with Kyiv and have even pointed out the possibility of an “invasion”. However, Moscow has denied such claims and instead stressed its right to mobilise troops within its borders in defence of its national security.

It is pertinent to note that US soldiers landed in Poland as former Ukrainian defence minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk, said that Russia has "enough troops" in place to invade the ex-Soviet nation. He went on to label the situation near the Russia-Ukraine border as “pretty dire” and warned that Russian troops “could now seize any city in Ukraine”. However, Zagorodnyuk underscored that despite the massive number of troops, Russia still falls short for a “full takeover and occupation of the country," The Guardian quoted the former military diplomat as saying.

Biden playing a proactive role in handling the Ukraine crisis

With the hard learnings from US’ chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan, Biden is reportedly implementing an inclusive approach along with playing a proactive role in the crisis prevailing in Ukraine. Expert Jim Cook as said that the fresh approach would produce a foreign policy success for Biden and the West while also delivering a blow to autocratic states that violate international rules and norms. As noted by National Interest magazine, Biden has come to terms with the situation in Ukraine with the recent lessons learned from Afghanistan. Even though diplomatic channels are open, the prospect of a conflict seems more likely than not, stated the report.

Image: AP