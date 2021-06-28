Moscow, Saint Petersburg Register Record COVID-19 Deaths Linked To Delta Variant

As Russia continues to tackle the crippling third wave driven by the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, the main hotspots including Moscow and Saint Petersburg on Monday registered a record number of deaths due to COVID-19. The new records come as second city Saint Petersburg is set to host a Euro 2020 quarter-final on Friday with the organisers maintaining the match will continue to take place as planned. According to an official tally on June 28, Saint Petersburg had reported 110 coronavirus fatalities over the past 24 hours while Moscow reported 124.

As of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University tally, Russia has recorded at least 5,408,744 COVID-19 cases with around 131,671 casualties. With the surges drove by the Dekkta variant of the coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that over the past week the city had broken new records of COVID-19 hospitalisation numbers along with the people shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU). As per Interfax news agency, he was quoted as saying, “The situation with coronavirus in Moscow remains extremely difficult.”

“Over the past week, we have registered new record highs of hospitalizations, ICU patients and coronavirus deaths,” he added.

Moscow mayor also noted that the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 first identified in India has registered at least 90% of the new coronavirus infections. He has also imposed fresh restrictions in the city to counter the sudden surge of cases just months after life returned to normal. The Moscow mayor also ordered businesses to send home 30% of non-vaccinated employees and restaurants to allow only the ones who have been inoculated or infected in the past six months.

New rules enacted for Moscow restaurants

Meanwhile, restaurants and cafes in Moscow on Monday began requesting that patrons provide proof of vaccination of negative COVID-19 test as the Russian capital continues to tackle a surge in cases. As per The Associated Press report, according to the decision taken by city authorities last week, all Moscow restaurants, cafes and bars must only admit fully inoculated customers or have recovered from the highly infectious disease in the past six months.

IMAGE: AP

