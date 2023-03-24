Moscow's Decision To 'quit Council Of Europe' Right, Says Russian Official

The Russian Federation has understood that its decision to "quit the Council of Europe" was the correct thing to do, and would not be returning to this entity in the future, reported Tass. This has been affirmed by a senior Russian diplomat during an interview with Moscow-based Tass News agency. The senior Russian diplomat is the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Co-operation, Nikolay Kobrinets, who said: " The past year proved to us that we had made the right choice (to quit the Council of Europe).

Moscow to quit Council of Europe (CoE)

While talking about Russia's decision to quit, Kobrinets said: "Our ‘divorce’ with Strasbourg is not a whim, it’s a well-thought decision that took a few years to ripe." Further, the senior Russian diplomat added that the Council of Europe (CoE) of the present day is "far from what it used to be back in 1996". "Double standards, hypocrisy and Russophobia are its distinctive traits now. Clearly, with the Council of Europe of this kind, our ways have parted," said the Russian diplomat.

Kobrinets criticised that "unification principles and democratic ideals" that have been proclaimed by the organisation's charter have "sacrificed to bloc interests". The Russian diplomat kept on going and condemned the "West" that has moulded the Council of Europe into its "ideological appendage" and has used the international organisation to push their "dubious ‘progressivist’ values" on Moscow and pressurise its people and government, as per Tass News agency's report.

"The page has been turned. There is nothing to regret," said the Russian diplomat. Further, he added, that Russia would never "tarnish" its 26-year-long history as a Council of Europe member. "There were lots of useful things, particularly for the development of Russian legislation. But this chapter is now closed," said Kobrinets.

Notably, Russia pulled out from the Council of Europe in March 2022, just a month later Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reported Tass News Agency. NATO and European Union countries have abused their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE) and continued to pursue "a course towards the destruction of the Council of Europe (CoE) and the common humanitarian and legal space in Europe," as per Russian Foreign Ministry. These International organisations like the Council of Europe, have persistently turned into a tool of anti-Russian politics as they refused to discuss in an equal dialogue and rejected all principles that serve as a foundation for this pan-European structure, added the ministry.