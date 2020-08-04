Ukraine: Mother Single-handedly Digs 35-feet-tunnel Into Jail To Free Her Son

In a shocking incident, a mother from Ukraine single-handedly dug 35-feet-long tunnel into jail in an attempt to free her convicted son. However, the woman is now facing jail herself after being caught by the authorities. Reportedly, the 51-year-old woman was caught trying to go under prison walls to free her son, who has been serving a life sentence for murder.

The woman, whose name has not been disclosed, reportedly began her plan by renting a house near the prison in southern Zaporizhia region where her son is jailed. In what could be termed as a completely outrageous act, the 51-year-old mother used shovels and pickaxes to build a 10ft-deep tunnel in a nearby area that ran for 35 feet underground to just under the prison walls.

She only worked on digging the tunnel at night to avoid getting caught. The woman remained extra conscious by arriving at the site on a silent electric scooter. To save herself from getting caught in the act, the woman stayed indoors during the day. The woman managed to dig for three weeks before getting caught by the police.

She had moved some three tons of earth by the time she was detained. Speaking about the incident, a jail guard said that the woman had a kind of trolley, which he described as a piece of plywood with small wheels to remove the soil. Reportedly, the 51-year-old woman dumped the soil near a garage, close to the digging site. When Ukrainian TV station TSN showed a picture of the woman to a shopkeeper, he was unable to recognise her.

Locals impressed by the dedication of the mother to free her son

Commenting on the incident, a local resident Serhey Pilnyansky, who seemed pretty impressed by the 51-year-old mother's digging skills, said that the woman was thoroughly prepared. The local resident went on to say that she thinks that the woman is a miner's daughter and added that just digging three metres deep would be hard enough. The details about her son’s identity have also been kept under wraps. The son is from Mykolaiv, a five-hour drive away, but is now in prison in the bleak penal colony.

During a search of the rented house near the site, police found hand tools for digging. A lot of you might find this act a little outrageous, however, many locals were impressed by the mother's dedication to free her son. The woman was appreciated by Ukrainians, with one commentator saying that the woman is a real mother and not one of those who abandon their children.

