Mount Etna Continues To Erupt Illuminating Night Sky With Lava 'fountain Fan'; Watch Video

Mount Etna, on the Italian island of Sicily, has erupted during the night of February 22 - February 23, wrote a Volcanologist Boris Behncke on Twitter. This is the fifth time in the last few days that the volcano has erupted. According to Volcanologist Boris Behncke, the lava fountains were more than 1500 metres higher.

Mount Etna erupts

According to Volcanologist Boris Behncke, this volcano eruption was much more powerful than its successor eruption. Boris Behncke about this latest volcano eruption on Twitter wrote, "Amazingly tall (more than 1500 m) lava fountains and spectacular "fountain fan" during Etna's violent paroxysm during the night of 22-23 February 2021. View from our home in Tremestieri Etneo."

Amazingly tall (more than 1500 m) lava fountains and spectacular "fountain fan" during #Etna's violent paroxysm during the night of 22-23 February 2021. View from our home in Tremestieri Etneo. pic.twitter.com/r4ako7UXjr — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 23, 2021

Read: Stunning 45-ft Tall Ice Volcano Mystically Appears In Kazakhstan From Underground Springs

Read: Indonesia Volcano Unleashes Lava River In Eruption

Mount Etna has been erupting for over a week on regular basis. Volcanologist describing the volcano eruption of 22-23 February as much more powerful. He on Twitter wrote, "Did I call the 20-21 February paroxysm of #Etna "incredibly powerful"? Well, its successor, during the night of 22-23 February, was MUCH more powerful. Subplinian eruption column seen from home, Tremestieri Etneo, 23 February 2021, about 01:00h local time."

Did I call the 20-21 February paroxysm of #Etna "incredibly powerful"? Well, its successor, in the night of 22-23 February, was MUCH more powerful. Subplinian eruption column seen from home, Tremestieri Etneo, 23 February 2021, about 01:00h local time pic.twitter.com/9OEHdhtlyL — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 23, 2021

For the volcano eruption on the night of 20-21 February, Volcanologist Boris Behnke has described the eruption as incredibly powerful lava fountaining. The nearby Catania Airport was closed temporarily and residents of the town said that last week the town of Pedara was covered with a thick blanket of ash. Volcanologist Boris Behncke of the National Institute's Etna Observation Center has followed the latest paroxysms with awe. He has written about the eruption on the institute's website that after "gifting us moments of suspense" over the previous nights, it has erupted in a way that we have seen rarely for decades, reported AP. Volcanologist Boris Behncke on Twitter has called Etna as amazing volcano and said that we have to measure everything it does and everything that it produces.

An incredibily powerful episode of lava fountaining (paroxysm) at Etna this night, 20-21 February 2021. Lava fountains exceeding 1000 m in height.



This is the most beautiful volcano on Earth. pic.twitter.com/4kG6AhtSpi — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 21, 2021

Read: Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Erupts, Lava Flows 1,600 Meters Down The Slope

Read: Indonesia's Mount Semeru Volcano Spews Hot Ash And Smoke Into Sky