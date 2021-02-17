Mount Etna Erupts For The Second Time In A Month, Spews Lava And Ash; Locals Share Videos

Italy’s Mount Etna erupted for the second time in a month on Tuesday evening (local time) and residents living nearby the active volcano flooded social media with images and videos of the volcano spewing ash and smoke into the air. While many termed the eruption ‘spectacular’, the authorities have reportedly also assured that the eruption did not pose any threat to the surrounding villages that lie on the east coast of Sicily. The stream of glowing red lava captured magnificently in some of the pictures, can be seen flowing down the mountain which is nearly 11,000 feet tall with the lava reaching an altitude of a little more than 6,500 feet, reported Italian news agency, Adnkronos.

In the wake of the eruption, the operations at the airport in Catania were also temporarily ceased. The Ansa news agency reported that a column of smoke and ash had risen more than a kilometre into the air, making it unsafe for the pilots to operate flights. As per reports, no injuries or damages were reported after the natural incident. The ash from Mount Etna reportedly rained down on houses, streets and balconies across the city. It is not unusual for Etna to erupt, which is also deemed a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Read - Spectacular Show As Italy’s Mount Etna Erupts

🇮🇹🌋 Sicily: Mount Etna today, seen from a different (and closer) perspective. pic.twitter.com/IZgSf3xfwG — MarcoFlorianMED (@MarcoFlorianMED) February 16, 2021

So uh, mount Etna erupted today



Reminder that I live real close to an active volcano pic.twitter.com/r5YPNEuce3 — Marvy (@MarvySplash) February 16, 2021

This is the view from my balcony right now. Mount Etna always loves to put on a show. #Etna pic.twitter.com/NWFI77Vn6t — Federica Battiato (@fedbattiato) February 16, 2021

Mount #Etna🌋 (Sicily, Italy 🇮🇹)

Feb. 16, 2021

Spectacular eruption! 😲



( 📸 credits in the pics) pic.twitter.com/U8xUmf47ed — Matt Bomer.it ❤️🦓☮️🏳️‍🌈 🇮🇹 🇪🇺 🌍 (@MattBomerIT) February 16, 2021

Read - Video: Mount Etna Eruption Lights Up The Night Sky With Bursts Of Sweltering Hot Lava

Sicilians 'not worried' that Mount Etna is erupting

Sicilians are not worried about Mount Etna erupting frequently because they have seen ‘worse’. The head of the INGV National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology in the nearby city of Catania, Stefano Branco, told Italian news agency AGI that the eruption posed no danger to the surrounding villages and noted that “we’ve seen worse”. He also insisted that the latest burst of ash from the mountain was “not at all worrying”. Nevertheless, the authorities halted airport operations and said on their Twitter account that they were closely monitoring the incident in the three villages that lie at the bottom of the volcano including Linguaglossa, Fornazzo and Milo.

Read - Mount Etna Erupts In Spectacular Show Of Lava

Read - Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Erupts, Lava Flows 1,600 Meters Down The Slope

