Myanmar Coup: France Condemns 'brutal Repression' As Military Kills Over 100 Civilians

As the Myanmar military reportedly killed hundreds of people on March 27, several international leaders have condemned the violence against unarmed civilians. The French government has strongly condemned the violence against the people in Myanmar. French Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian has condemned the "murderous" violence by the Burmese military against the people of Myanmar.

French government condemns violence against Burmese

Jean-Yves Le Drian in his statement has said that he strongly condemns the brutal attacks by the Burmese security forces. The forces are attacking the civilians of the country who are leading peaceful protests. He added that Burmese people who have died due to the violence is increasing every day which has led to a tragic situation in Burma. He said the security forces on March 27 used weapons against the people to curb the protests.

The French Foreign Affairs Minister has called on the Burmese security forces to end the violence against the people of Myanmar. He further said that all the political prisoners should be released immediately without laying any condition. He said that there should be a proper dialogue so that peace is restored in the country.



"Release unconditionallly and immediately all political prisoners and resume the path of dialogue and the restoration of civil and democratic order."

The killings of people in Myanmar have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements. In a joint statement, the Chiefs of Defence from Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom condemned the violence caused by the Myanmar military against unarmed civilians. They called out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

Joint Statement of Chiefs of Defense Condemning Military-Sponsored Violence in Myanmar. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/DB6aFi0PJM — U.S. Embassy Burma (@USEmbassyBurma) March 28, 2021

On February 1, the Burmese military began detaining the democratically elected members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other members of the Parliament were detained by the military, who later declared an emergency for a year. After the coup, Myanmar Army's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing took charge of the country. The coup occurred a day before Myanmar's newly elected members of Parliament were supposed to be sworn-in. The death toll in Myanmar has been steadily increasing as authorities grow more forceful with their suppression of opposition to the coup.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: ANI/AP)