NATO Chief Calls The Chinese Flight Surveillance Program A 'threat To Global Security'

NATO General Secretary, Jens Stoltenberg described the frequent occurrence of the Chinese Spy ballon as a threat to “global security”. On Wednesday (local time), the NATO head made such bold remarks after US intelligence found that similar Chinese surveillance balloons had travelled over five continents, Fox News reported. Stoltenberg made these assertions during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The NATO head is known for his bold stance against the Xi Jinping administration. Earlier this month, Stoltenberg said that Beijing “poses a challenge” to the security and interests of the alliance.

"The Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behaviour, where we see China over the last years has invested heavily in new military capabilities, including different types of surveillance and intelligence platforms," Stoltenberg said. "And we’ve also seen increased Chinese intelligence activities in Europe — again, different platforms," he added. The NATO diplomat then went on to urge that the world should be “aware of the constant risk” of Chinese intelligence. “We need to be aware of the constant risk of Chinese intelligence and step up what we do to protect ourselves and react in a prudent and responsible way,” Stoltenberg asserted at the Wednesday press briefing.

Chinese spy balloons flew over 5 continents: Pentagon

The bold remarks from Stoltenberg came after the Pentagon revealed on Wednesday that these Chinese spy balloons are part of a “larger surveillance balloon program” and has operated for a very long time and over multiple continents. “We know that they were looking to surveil strategic sites, to include some of our strategic bases in the continental United States," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "And so when you look at the scope of this program and the fact that we know that these balloons have been spotted, and what we now can subsequently assess to be Chinese balloons operating over at least five continents," he added. According to Fox News, US-China relations have deteriorated ever since Washington shot down the spy balloon that was flying over South Carolina. Following the balloon incident, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his intentions to speak to his Chinese counterpart. However, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe immediately turned down the request for a meeting.