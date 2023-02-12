NATO Chief To Leave Office In October, Will Not Seek Re-election For 4th Term: Spokeswoman

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg does not plan to extend his mandate for a fourth time and expects to be replaced in October, his spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in a statement. “The mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended three times and he has served for a total of almost nine years,” Lungescu reportedly said. “The Secretary General’s term comes to an end in October of this year and he has no intention to seek another extension of his mandate," she added.

Term was extended up to a year until 30 September 2023

The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister who served between 2000-2001 and again between 2005-2013 assumed a role as the NATO chief in October 2014. He also served as the chair of UN High-Level Panels on climate finance and the integration of development, humanitarian, and environmental policies.

It was earlier speculated that Stoltenberg’s term would be extended again in view of the Russia-Ukraine war as the Alliance sought to maintain stability. NATO believes that under Stoltenberg's leadership, the military alliance has responded to an increasingly difficult security environment by conducting the largest collective defence reinforcement since the Cold War. The Alliance under the current chief enhanced force readiness and deployed combat troops in Europe's eastern flank.

The former leader of Norway’s Labour Party extended his tenure as the head of the western military Alliance earlier last year. Taking to his Twitter handle, Stoltenberg informed that the heads of 30 NATO member states extended his office duration by a year up to 30 September 2023 in view of the war situation.

“Honoured by the decision of NATO Heads of State and Government to extend my term as Secretary-General until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our Alliance strong and our people safe,” he had written online.

NATO members stressed that they had expected Stoltenberg, the ex-UN Special Envoy, to head the organization’s 75th-anniversary summit scheduled for Washington in April 2024. He would also be in a position to take over as the President of the World Bank as David Malpass steps down around the same time. While it still remains unclear who would become the next NATO chief, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are being considered as potential candidates.