NATO Rejects Serbia’s Request To Deploy Troops In Kosovo; 'there Is No Need'

NATO’s mission in Kosovo, on Jan 8, Sunday, refused to send up to 1,000 Serbian military personnel and police forces as requested by the Serbian government following the escalating tensions between the Serbs and Kosovars. Serbia had sent a formal request to NATO’s mission in Kosovo [KFOR] to deploy the troops after a clash broke out in the north of Kosovo.

West 'not worried about wounding of Serb boys': Vucic

The request was made in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution that states that Serbia is entitled to have KFOR personnel at border crossings, Orthodox Christian religious sites, and regions of the Serb majorities should it formally demand so in case of violence. Kosovo, the former province in Serbia, declared independence in 2008 after years of strained relations following the 1998-1999 war in which NATO bombed the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Serbia, backed by Russia, called the declaration illegal. The EU deployed its mission, known as Eulex, to Albanian-majority Kosovo in December to oversee the police and judicial activities.

As unrest broke out between Kosovo and Serbia, and the latter asked for troop deployment, on the eve of the Christian Orthodox Christmas, KFOR informed Serbia that it could not meet its request. Serbia slammed the decision, saying that hundreds of its security forces could be deployed under the United Nations resolution that could help alleviate the ethnic tensions.

“They [KFOR, NATO’s mission in Kosovo] replied saying they consider that there is no need for the return of the Serbian army to Kosovo… citing the United Nations resolution approving their mandate in Kosovo,” Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic told Serbian Pink TV channel in an interview.

According to Vucic, the decision of KFOR was “expected” as Kosovo is backed by the international community. West “is not worried about the wounding of the Serb boys”, Vucic said in televised interview. “I did not expect a different answer from KFOR,” he furthermore added. Meanwhile, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti also urged the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo to be enlarged significantly to maintain the law and order. "A significant reinforcement of NATO soldiers and military equipment in our country would be a boost to security and peace in Kosovo and the entire West Balkan region," Kurti told Die Welt. "An increase in the number of soldiers in the NATO-run peacekeeping force KFOR would support our efforts in the realm of defense," he insisted commenting that the unrest was sparked by the ethnic Serbs.