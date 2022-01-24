NATO's Militarisation Of Eastern Europe Won't Strengthen Security In Neighbourhood: CSTO

Amid soaring tension between Russia and the West, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Stanislav Zas on Sunday said that NATO’s military activities near the borders of the CSTO in Eastern Europe no way help strengthen security in the region. In an interview with a Belarusian ONT broadcaster, Zas said that the militarization of the Eastern Europe region near the western borders of the CSTO - a post-Soviet security bloc - does not contribute to strengthening the security of the region. He went on to call for looking for other ways to ensure security.

"In general, the militarization of the Eastern European region near the CSTO borders, the increased military activities in these areas in no way help strengthen the security of all our countries, first of all in the Eastern European region," CSTO chief Stanislav Zas told ONT television channel.

"A certain source of threats is created. That is why we think it important to reduce tensions, military activities,” he said, further calling for looking for "other ways to ensure security.”

The CSTO chief also went on to say that he considers the post-Soviet security bloc as a “quite effective instrument” to ensure security in the organisation’s zone of responsibility. He stated that the bloc has the right to use its collective defence forces on the territories of its member states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Zas added that on CSTO territories, within the zone of its responsibility, the bloc is a real instrument of collective security among the member states.

“We can deploy our peacekeeping contingents outside our countries only on a United Nations Security Council resolution. But on our territories, within the zone of our responsibility, it is a real instrument of collective security of our states,” Zas said.

Russia-Belarus joint military drills near NATO countries

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the CSTO chief’s remarks come after the deputy chief of staff of the Belarusian armed forces last week stated that the troops will participate in a joint exercise with Russian troops from February 10 to 20. No concrete troop numbers or timeframe have been named for the joint Russia-Belarus exercises, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a summit with Lukashenko in late December. But Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, had previously stated that the exercises are to be held in the west of Belarus, near the borders of NATO members Poland and Lithuania, and its southern flank with Ukraine.

According to reports, Lukashenko, during a press briefing, said that the exercises were needed because of the presence of NATO forces in neighbouring Poland and the Baltic states. Now, some military experts have suggested that Russia could send its forces through Belarus in the case of a broad invasion, effectively stretching out Ukraine’s defences by taking advantage of the two nations’ 700-mile border. Some military analysts also believe that Belarus would not play a serious role in the conflict if Russia were to launch an attack on the former Soviet nation. However, it is imperative to note here that there are signs that Belarus has taken a more active role in its support of Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine and the West.

(Image: AP)