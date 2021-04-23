Navalny's Doctors Urge Him To Cease Hunger Strike, Say Else 'we Will Have No One To Heal'

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s private doctors on April 22 called on him to stop the hunger strike as soon as possible after the Kremlin critic began refusing food on March 31. In a statement published by Mediazona, an independent Russian news website, the physicians flagged the concerns over Navalny continuing his hunger strike and said that the Russian opposition leader could lose his life. Cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin and four more doctors said in a statement that they are urging Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most public critic “to immediately halt the hunger strike to preserve your life and health.”

"Considering the symptoms of renal failure, severe neurological symptoms, severe hyponatremia, which can lead to diffuse cerebral edema, further severe neurological disorders in the form of convulsive syndrome and depression of consciousness to the level of coma, we understand that if the hunger strike continues even for a minimal time, unfortunately, we will soon have no one to heal.," the physicians said.

On March 31, the 44-year-old who has been jailed in Russia’s most notorious prison outside Moscow went on a hunger strike against not getting crucial medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs as well as hands. Navalny’s personal doctors, in the statement, also expressed gratitude towards the public for supporting the Kremlin critic following which Navalny was taken to a civilian hospital in the central city of Vladimir and even received access to “something that looks like an independent examination".

The physicians also said that they received the health reports of Navalny’s assessment on Thursday and would now inform the Kremlin critic of their opinion on Friday. Just last weekend, Navalny’s doctors reportedly said that he could die “any minute” and raised concerns over the Russian opposition leader’s high potassium levels. On April 21, thousands of Navalny supporters even flooded the streets across the nation after the Western nations warned the Kremlin that it would face the “consequences” if the prominent opposition figure loses his life.

UN experts over Navalny’s health

The group of United Nations (UN) experts on April 21 raised concerns about the health of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fearing that the Kremlin critic is in “serious danger” due to deteriorating health and severe conditions in prison. The four independent experts on the matters of freedom of expression, torture, extrajudicial executions and the right to physical and mental health, further called on the Russian government to allow Navalny to be “evacuated” so that he can get the required medical assistance. The UN experts emphasised that the Vladimir Putin-led government is “accountable” for the Kremlin critic’s life in detention.

Image credits: AP

