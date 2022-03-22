Netherlands: Bangladeshi Diaspora To Hold Conference On 1971 Genocide At Leiden University

The European Bangladesh Forum on Tuesday announced that it will organize an international conference at a university in The Hague on Thursday. The Forum is a platform constituted with an aim to help Bangladeshi nationals residing in Europe. According to media reports, the aforementioned conference will be held in a bid to discuss the issue of the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh at Leiden University, Wijnhaven Campus. Notably, the conference will be organised in collaboration with the Leiden University UNICEF Student Team and The Hague & SESA (South East and South Asian) Club by CIROS (Community of International Relations and Organizations Students).

The conference will have in attendance various experts, academics, diplomats, university teachers, and researchers from the UK, the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, and university student leaders who will also address the gathering. The speakers include Husain Haqqani, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States and Director, South and Central Asia, Hudson Institute, Washington, USA and Dr. Wolfgang-Peter Zingel, South Asia Institute (SAI), University of Heidelberg, Germany. In the conference, a 10-minute documentary film titled "War Crimes 1971" will also be screened to recall the mass genocide that transpired in 1971 in Bangladesh at the hands of the Pakistani military forces.

1971 Bangladesh Genocide

On March 26, 1971, Pakistani armies launched an aggressive military invasion named "Operation Searchlight" to suppress Bengali calls for self-determination. The Pakistan military deliberately attacked hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi civilians. Human rights group claims the atrocities inflicted by Pakistani forces in 1971 are considered one of the worst mass atrocities in history, making it the largest genocide since the Holocaust. During the nine-month-long Bangladesh Liberation War, members of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with pro-Pakistani Islamist militias from Jamaat-e-Islami, killed around 300,000 and 3,000,000 people and raped more than 3 lakh Bengali women. Over 10 million people were forced to leave Bangladesh and go to India to seek shelter.

The actions against women were strongly supported by the Islamic religious leaders of Pakistan, who then declared that Bengali women were goniometer maal, meaning Bengali women were "public property". The conflict further escalated and around ten million people fled their homeland to seek refuge in neighbouring India. Of 70 million people living in the country, 30 million civilians were internally displaced, and the war also triggered ethnic violence between Bengalis and Urdu-speaking Biharis.

Image: ANI

With Inputs from ANI