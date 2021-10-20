Netherlands: Football Fan Carries 48 Glasses Of Beer Through Stadium; Now Enjoys Stardom

A young man who went to enjoy a football match has become an internet sensation overnight after his amazing talent of holding beer glasses became known and went viral on several social media platforms. According to News.com, Christiaan Roetgering, an FC Twente fan had gone to the Grolsch Veste Stadium with his friends to watch the football match between Twente and Willem II. In the middle of the match, his friends asked him to bring beer from the vending machines installed near the stadium. As Roetgering is a die-hard fan of football, he didn't want to miss a single goal against the opponent team and decided to carry 48 glasses of beer in a single go. However, his decision to carry the beer glasses in a single go has created a boom in his life. Now, he is enjoying a life of a celebrity in the Netherlands.

However, anyone who bought beers at a stadium knows that disposable glasses are not a "bed of roses" to move around with, at packed stands, especially when it comes to a stadium. A single slip can result in a total spill. Meanwhile, while speaking to The Sun, the man enjoying the overnight stardom said, "I always go to the game with a group of friends, and each time one of us has the job of getting the beers in. This time it was my turn, and I didn't fancy having to keep going back and forth to the bar." “So I decided to get everything in one visit. I had to carry the trays through a passageway and up some stairs, but it all went fine."

Football Fan now enjoying stardom in the Netherlands

Further, the 23-year-old man revealed that he was not the first one who has achieved this feat, but that one of his friends has managed to carry 50 beers in one go. "I must have had 300 friend requests on Instagram. I was watching the highlights on TV on Sunday, and my phone just exploded," News.com quoted Roetgering as saying.

Meanwhile, the video which was shared some two days ago is now viral on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram. Since being shared, it has garnered over 78,000 views and the count is still going up.

