Netherlands Govt's Plan To House Refugees On Ships Slammed As ‘absurd’

The Dutch government's plan to provide shelter to the refugees arriving in the Netherlands on cruise ships as an alternative to the jampacked asylum centers created a stir as experts and policymakers described the move as "absurd." The Netherlands government commissioned at least three large ships to accommodate the refugees which were anchored at the key Velsen port, near IJmuiden in North Holland. "Officials are examining how they can allow refugees free movement on and off the ships in order to avoid claims that those onboard are being illegally held captive by the state," Guardian newspaper reported. It cited the lack of space as the reason why the ships were being converted into the refugee centres.

Spilling refugee crisis due to Russia's war in Ukraine

European nations have been suffering from the refugee crisis as Russia waged a war in Ukraine on February 24. Dutch ministers have been unable to find sufficient ports where vessels can be anchored to have the refugees onboard. As many as 3,000 refugees could be housed on the cruise ships effective September. The decision was made to alleviate the sufferings as many refugees fleeing the war were spotted sleeping on the grass outside the camps. An incident was witnessed in the village of Ter Apel in the north of the Netherlands where a refugee family was forced to take refuge outside the center due to the critical shortage of space. The Dutch government emphasised that the refugee problem may not be resolved in just a fortnight.

"“The reception of asylum seekers is now far below standard. A cruise ship as a temporary measure is already a lot better than an average crisis emergency shelter. But it’s a different story if you let them float around at sea," a spokesperson for the council for refugees, VluchtelingenWerk, told the paper. “You don’t need research to think that you can’t do that to people who have fled war and violence. You take care of refugees as a society and not from a distance at sea," he furthermore added. UN’s refugee wing, the UNHCR Netherlands, although condemned the move as "unacceptable." “Existing traumas due to the dangerous flight may resurface for some," the agency noted in a statement.

Image: AP