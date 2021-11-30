Netherlands Health Officials Claim Omicron Variant Was Found Before South African Flight

The Dutch officials have informed that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was present at least a week before it was discovered in 13 passengers on two flights arriving from South Africa, as per a report by DW News. The National Institute for Public Health (RIVM), reveals that the omicron variant was discovered in test samples between November 19 and 23. However, on November 26, South African health officials announced the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, prompting travel bans from the region. On that particular day, two KLM flights came to the Netherlands from South Africa, in which 13 passengers were infected from the Omicron variant.

All the passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after flying from South Africa to Amsterdam on Friday are now quarantined, according to DW News. New limitations took effect in the Netherlands on Sunday, with all but necessary stores closing at 5 pm to reduce public contact and prevent the virus from spreading.

The introduction of new variants has been ongoing for a few weeks now

Previously, the 13 cases were thought to be the first in the Netherlands to show signs of the omicron variant. However, according to DW News, Michael Hoelscher, who is director of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine at Munich University Hospital stated that they seeing an increasing number of variant cases all over Europe and they assume that the introduction of the new variant has been ongoing for a few weeks now. He also said that travel prohibition will likely slow the spread of the disease, but they won't stop it.

Hoelscher also stated that the transmission rate is substantially higher than with the delta form. So far, there is relatively little information about the disease's severity. He remarked that right now, they just have to wait and see adding that they will know in approximately three weeks how bad the variant is.

26 lakh COVID cases with over 19 thousand deaths in the Netherlands

The omicron variant has been labelled as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO). Much remains unknown, however, regarding how virulent or transmissible the variant is, or whether it produces more severe sickness than previous strains. Till now Netherlands has seen more than 25 lakh COVID cases with over 19,000 deaths, according to WHO.

Image: Shutterstock/ Unsplash