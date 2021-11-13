Netherlands Imposes Partial Lockdown For Three Weeks Amid COVID Resurgence

The Netherlands announced a partial lockdown later on Friday as hundreds of Dutch residents continue to battle the resurgence of coronavirus infections in the country. According to broadcaster NOS, the government imposed three-week-long restrictions that oblige clubs, restaurants and bars to remain shut. In addendum, it has also barred fans from entering sports stadiums, making it impossible for residents to witness a Dutch team playing a Football World cup qualifier against Norway.

A formal announcement regarding the same was made by PM Mark Rutte in his national broadcast scheduled for 7 pm (local time). Earlier in the day, his administration said that they will soon announce a campaign to administer booster COVID vaccine shots to the elderly and healthcare workers, according to Associated Press. As per the latest tally by Worldometers, the Netherlands has reported a total of 2,269,235 COVID cases with 18,695 deaths as of now.

The news of a possible shutdown has sparked fury amongst bar owners and sports administrators- two groups that could be highly impacted by the shutdown. The Dutch soccer federation and top two professional leagues issued a statement expressing “great dismay” at the reported lockdown and insisting that soccer stadiums. Meanwhile, a group of bar and restaurant associations also slanders the government for their move, according to AP.

COVID resurgence in Europe

Earlier this month, the head of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) regional office warned that as many as 53 countries across Europe and Central Asia face “real threat” of COVID resurgence in coming weeks or are already experiencing a new wave of infections. Despite running largely successful vaccination campaigns, these regions, as per Dr Hans Kluge, are beginning to witness coronavirus cases similar to those at the peak of the pandemic. While addressing media reporters at WHO headquarters in Denmark, he also emphasised the high transmission rate of the infection saying that it has now become a matter of “grave concern”.

“We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence”, he said, adding "We must change our tactics, from reacting to surges of Covid-19, to preventing them from happening in the first place."

