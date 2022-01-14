Netherlands King Willem-Alexandar Won't Use Royal Carriage Criticised For Colonial Past

The Golden Carriage, which is criticised for glorifying Netherlands' colonial past, will not be used by King Willem-Alexander for the time being, as he announced on Thursday. The announcement acknowledged the passionate debate over the carriage as the Netherlands is grappling with the darker aspects of its history as a colonial superpower in the 17th century, the Associated Press reported. King Willem-Alexander stated that the Golden Carriage will only be able to drive again when the Netherlands is ready, which is not the situation now.

The King stated that it's pointless to condemn and invalidate what has occurred through the prism of the time and it is also not a solution to simply exclude historical artefacts and symbols. Instead, a dedicated, longer-term effort is required. He further said that they may be proud of a lot of things in the past and it also teaches them to recognise and avoid mistakes in the future.

Carriage is in Amsterdam museum

After undergoing extensive restoration, the carriage is now on display in an Amsterdam museum. It was once used to transport Dutch monarchs through the streets of The Hague on their way to the state opening of Parliament in September. The Carriage caused a division in the Dutch parliament, with left-wing parties and the centrist both arguing that it should be consigned to a museum. However, the right-wing party are talking about Dutch tradition and legacy, as well as the Carriage's recent costly renovation, as justifications for its ongoing usage, according to NL Times.

Mitchell Esajas, who is an anti-racism campaigner and co-founder of Amsterdam's The Black Archives, described the King's remark as a promising sign, according to AP News. However, Esajas also said that the King's claims that the past should not be viewed through the lens of current ideals is a fallacy since slavery can be viewed as a crime against humanity and a violent system in the historical context.

Country's history in the slave trade

The Rijksmuseum, the country's national museum, mounted a major exhibition last year that took an unflinching look at the country's history in the slave trade, according to AP News. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema apologised for the prior governors of the Dutch capital's substantial involvement in the slave trade.

