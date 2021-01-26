Netherlands PM Condemns Anti-curfew Riots, Says 'will Be Treated As Criminal Violence'

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned the recent violence and riots that occurred in various cities across the country against the COVID-19 restrictions. Rutte, while speaking to the press, said that the riots that occurred on Sunday is "unacceptable", calling it "criminal violence". Rutte said that tough action will be taken against those who took part in the riots or helped incite them.

Rutte also praised the mayors and the police for their timely measures in bringing the violence under control. Rutte said that most of the country is okay with the new restrictions announced to block the spread of COVID-19 virus. The Netherlands witnessed widespread anti-lockdown protests on Sunday, which turned violent as cars, bikes, and other properties were set on fire by rioters, who also attacked police.

Some cities and towns reported looting of shops and supermarkets. The capital Amsterdam also saw smaller protests against the new measures that were announced on Saturday. According to reports, more than 200 people have been detained in connection with the protests. "This has nothing to do with protesting or fighting for freedom. It is criminal violence and we will treat it as such," PM Rutte said on Monday.

The Netherlands announced a new set of restrictions on Saturday to battle the rise in COVID-19 cases. The new measures include a night curfew, which unusual for a country known for its nightlife. This is the first time the country introduced a peacetime night curfew for its people as the last time it was imposed was during World War II. The government says that the aim of the new measures is to reduce the current infection rate and to delay the spread of the new variants.

Travel ban in the Netherlands

A ban on flights from the United Kingdom and a docking ban for ferries is already in force. A flight ban is also in force for passenger flights from countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The ban is expected to remain in place for a month. The Netherlands also requires all passengers travelling to the country to produce a negative COVID-19 result, which should be performed before their departure.

