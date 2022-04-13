Netherlands Puts 20 Russian-owned Yachts Under 'increased Surveillance'; Places Curbs

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 49th day, the Netherlands stated on Tuesday that a total of 20 Russian-owned yachts cannot leave the nation after customs officers placed a further six vessels under "increased surveillance", which is a part of the penalties placed on Russia following its assault against Ukraine. According to a statement from the Dutch finance ministry, the boats are not permitted to be shipped, transferred, or exported while authorities examine their ownership, CNN reported.

Further, Dutch customs revealed that "two yachts have been found to be linked to a person on the EU sanctions list” as a part of their probe. According to the Dutch Finance Ministry, the boats are authorised to participate in sea testing within a restricted region. The statement further highlighted that in a trail “the Coast Guard and Customs kept an eye on the yacht, both physically and electronically,” CNN reported.

The 20 boats, which are now unable to leave the Netherlands, range from 8.5 metres to 120 metres in length. As per the Dutch government, 14 are under construction, 2 are in storage, and 4 are in need of maintenance.

The Netherlands expelled 17 Russian envoys

Following the horrifying genocide in Bucha, Ukraine, several European Union countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, France, and many others, have imposed tougher sanctions on Russia in order to hold those responsible for the terrible Bucha incident. European leaders fired Russian diplomats in an unprecedented action, adding that they are drafting a new round of measures against the Russian Federation.

European nations such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and the Czech Republic, have ordered the removal of Russian diplomats on suspicion of spying.

As per media records, Belgium expelled 21 Russian diplomats, while the Netherlands confirmed the deportation of 17 Russian envoys who, according to the Dutch Foreign Ministry, were acting as intelligence officers. Nearly four Russian diplomats have been asked to leave Ireland, and one ambassador from the Czech Republic has been removed.

In addition to this, on March 31, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Dutch House of Representatives through a live video connection, urging the Netherlands to deepen sanctions against Russia and equip Ukraine with more weaponry. Ukraine's president has also asked the Dutch parliament to guarantee that the Putin-led administration does not have the resources to continue the battle.

(Image: AP)