Netherlands Sees 19 Per Cent Surge In COVID-19, PM Mark Rutte Announces New Rules

The Netherlands has witnessed a nearly 19 per cent surge in its coronavirus cases in the past week, the country’s public health institute announced on February 23. As per the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the country has reported a total of 1,064,598 cases and 15,343 fatalities till now; but the infection has risen exponentially amidst the “third wave” of COVID-19. However, with the chilly winter season nearing its end, the authorities have introduced new measures to help bring down the numbers.

“Because the majority of the population has not yet been vaccinated, it is very important to prevent infections as much as possible and to keep this third wave as low as possible. This is only possible if a relaxation (of the lockdown) is done with great caution and step-by-step,” the institute said, as quoted by AP.

On February 24, Dutch PM Mark Rutte extended the nationwide curfew until March 15. However, in what he termed as a “calculated risk”, he also eased some stringent lockdown measures to make the situation “bearable”. “We are on our way to better times,” Rutte told the nation during a televised press conference.

The new rules do not allow Universities to reopen, however, they permit high school students to return to their classes. In addendum, they also permit vocational education to partially reopen. The new regulations would also allow hairdressers, masseurs and people in other “contact professions” to resume work. Meanwhile, the PM stressed that outdoor team sports will only be allowed for people under 27 years of age. While restaurants and bars in the tourist heavy country still remain shut, small groups of people would be allowed to go to other non-essential stores only if they make appointments at least four hours in advance.

Nationwide curfew

The Dutch government on January 23 began the first-ever nationwide curfew since World War II and a ban on flights from South Africa and Britain in its most stringent restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Netherlands. The scare of new strains of the novel coronavirus has spread across the world. While proposing the curfew, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had said that parliament must approve the restrictions.

Image Credits: Associated Press

(With inputs from Associated Press)