Netherlands To Enter Christmas Lockdown Fearing 'fifth Wave' Of COVID Amid Omicron Scare

As cases from the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant are rising tension worldwide, the Netherlands has decided to reimpose stringent measures to avert a potential 'fifth wave' in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Hague, on Saturday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that the Netherlands "is going to enter lockdown again." Dubbing the virus "inevitable," he also added that all non-essential shops, cultural and entertainment venues must be shut until January 14, beginning from Sunday.

Meanwhile, schools will remain closed until January 9. Those planning to host Christmas parties will also have to follow stricter measures by limiting the number of guests in their homes. However, the Dutch PM said that there will be an exception for Christmas Day. Additionally, shops like supermarkets, medical contact professionals and car garages will remain open.

"To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will go back into lockdown from tomorrow. This is inevitable. Omicron is spreading even faster than we feared. That is the complicated story we have to tell tonight...because of the fifth wave that is approaching us with Omicron," Netherlands PM Mark Rutte said in the televised press conference, as reported by ANI.

Taking to Twitter, PM Rutte also expressed concern over the overwhelming of the hospitals with COVID-related admissions owing to the rapid advancement of the virus. Highlighting that the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) expects that the Omicron variant will become dominant in the Netherlands by the end of December, PM Rutte added that "This is earlier than expected. The rapid advance will lead to an increase in the number of corona patients in hospitals and ICUs this year. This makes an overload of care in January increasingly real."

The current measures are an extension of an evening lockdown between 5 pm to 5 am on December 14. It is pertinent to mention that PM Rutte's assertions come after OMT expert and chief or National Institute of Public Health and Environment (RIVM), Netherlands, Jaap Van Dissel earlier predicted that the new COVID variant will become "dominant" shortly after the Christmas holidays.

Omicron cases in Europe 'hugely concerning'

With the UK clocking almost 25,000 COVID-19 Omicron variant cases and 7 fatalities from the same, mayor Sadiq Khan in London declared the event as a "major incident." As of December 17, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that the Omicron cases had jumped by over 10,000 within the last 24 hours with hospitalisations increasing from 65 to 85. Meanwhile, German health minister Karl Lauterbach on Friday too warned of a "massive fifth wave" of COVID-19 on the arrival of the Omicron variant, which was first reported from South Africa's Gauteng province in early November, noting the blasphemous rise in infections in European countries.

