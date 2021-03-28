Netizens Call For French President Macron To Resign Over COVID Management On Twitter

Quick links:
The French President Emmanuel Macron was trending on Twitter with the hashtag MacronDemission (Macron Resignation) on March 26 and March 27. The people are unhappy with Macron's decision not to impose lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases in France. President Emmanuel Macron’s government's decision of keeping the schools and businesses afloat amid the pandemic has been called into question.
French President on March 26 said that he has no reason to feel sorry about his decision to not impose a third lockdown in the country earlier this year. He said that we were "right" in not imposing lockdown as there was not a surge in cases that every model had predicted. He said that the country does not need a third lockdown but further restrictions would probably be needed.
A zero-virus situation doesn’t exist, and that’s true for every country in Europe. We’re not an island, and even the islands who’d protected themselves sometimes saw the virus come back, he said
But we considered that with the curfew and the measures we had, we could cope, he added
Relatives of people who died with COVID-19 expressed their anger at Macron’s comments on social media. Last week, the government closed non-essential stores and imposed travel restrictions for residents of Paris and several other regions, but some doctors fear that won’t be enough to slow the new outbreak. President Macron resignation was trending on Twitter with netizens sharing their views. Leader of Les Patriotes Florian Philippot also joined the trending hashtag and urged President Macron to resign.
