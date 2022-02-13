Senior Journalist Iryna Matviyishyn spoke to Republic Media Network from Kyiv, amid rising concerns about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and gave some first-hand knowledge on the region's escalating tensions. Journalist Iryna Matviyishyn commented on the Ukrainian border situation, saying that people in Ukraine appear to be living a normal life since they have no choice but to "stay and resist."

Iryna Matviyishyn states, "It seems like nothing is happening, people seem to be living a normal life. Nobody is running, Nobody is leaving Kyiv as some foreigners would like to think. But, for us (Ukrainians) the task is to be ready and prepared and stay calm. Obviously, people are anxious and they are worried that something can happen, but we have no choice, we have to stay here and resist.

Regarding the reports of Russia's mass troop deployment on Ukraine's border, the journalist stated that Ukrainians have been living with the news for more than a month. It began to escalate in November, last year, according to her. She reiterated that Ukraine has been at war with Russia since 2014. Hence, the Ukrainians already have this internal resistance and are aware that everything is dependent on them.

While, according to the senior journalist, everything appears to be normal in Ukraine, countries all over the world have joined the US in urging their citizens to leave the country as soon as possible. The United States has claimed that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

Biden-Putin phone call resulted in "no fundamental change"

Moreover, on Saturday, US president Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for more than an hour in what is largely regarded as a last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which the US has warned might begin as early as Wednesday.

According to a senior US official briefing reporters, the call resulted in no fundamental shift in the growing crisis, according to The Guardian. The person added that the two leaders agreed to keep in touch in the coming days, but that Russia may decide to proceed with military action anyhow, and that there was no sign of real de-escalation on the Ukrainian border, according to the media agency.

