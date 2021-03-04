'No Europe without Ukraine': EU leader extends support to Kyiv

A top European Union official on March 3, promised to extend support for Ukraine. He said that “there is no Europe without Ukraine”. Speaking at Kyiv during his maiden visit to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel remarked that the EU-Ukraine association agreement is the “most ambitious, comprehensive agreement the EU has with another country,“ he said, adding “as part of this Agreement, Ukraine has agreed to serious commitments to sweeping reforms.”

“The EU has provided unprecedented support to Ukraine and its reform process — 16 billion euros since 2014,” Michel said. “And we will continue to support your efforts.”

As a part of his visit, Michel also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv a day after they visited the area near the separatist conflict in the country’s east. Promising support to Kyiv, Michel asked the country’s administration to step up long-awaited reforms and bolster the anti-corruption agenda. The EU diplomat also highlighted EU support to the pandemic hit country stating that the bloc had already provided 190 million euros in aid to speed up its procurement of vaccines. “I will personally engage to speed up the delivery,” Michel said.

““The EU stands with you, President Zelenskiy, in restoring the Ukrainian people´s trust in your judicial system and anti-corruption agenda,” Michel said, wrapping up the two-day visit. “It is essential to continue the fight against corruption, and to continue other reforms at full speed.”

Ukraine-Russia conflict

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated following its invasion of Crimea in 2014 and its subsequent support to Pro Russia separatists in Eastern Ukraine. In a bid to resolve the conflict, both the nations inked Minsk peace plan brokered by France and Germany in 2014. However, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, last month, accused Ukraine of failing to implement the 2015 Minsk agreement. Speaking at its sixth anniversary, he said “Over those six years, we still haven’t gotten an answer to two very important questions: How exactly does Ukraine intend to peacefully resolve the conflict, and how does Kiev envisage special status of Donbass within Ukraine?”

