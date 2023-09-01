Northern Italy Battered By Storm, Flooding And Landslides Caused By Poppea Cyclone

Roads overlooking the popular tourist destination Lake Como in northern Italy were washed away on Thursday as the water gushed out due to the severe storms causing widespread flooding. The powerful Poppea cyclone that struck the region from Northern Europe on the Ligurian Sea battered the European nation. Powerful gusty winds and heavy rainfall over the weekend brought devastation for the Italians due to the flooding that forced many to evacuate their homes.

A maelstrom hit northern Italy, more severely the city of Lombardy. Severe winds uprooted trees damaged roofs and wrecked the homes as it moved to Liguria. A landslide was caused in Blevio, in the province of Como in northern Italy. In the dramatic visuals, debris and muddy water were seen cascading down the hillside and wiping out the homes towards the heavily flooded streets. Floods wreaked havoc across the port of Trieste in northern Italy as motorists braved the bad weather.

Firefighters in north and central Italy had to intervene in over 100 incidents caused by overflowing, out-of-control water. They scrambled to evacuate the residents from the flooded underpass in Genoa, located in the Liguria region. A cleanup operation was underway in the city after heavy rain. Firefighters also rescued groups of goats and sheep that were trapped in the middle of a flooded river. More than fifty interventions were carried out by the Italian fire brigade for water damage, landslides and drainage, according to the Euronews reporters on the scene.

Italy is sinking! Damaging mudslides due to flash flooding in Blevio - Como



Mud torrents sweeping through the city. It is possible that the city of Milano will be flooded, later.



ITALY

Debris from Lake Como enters streets in Blevio

The non-stop high amount of rainfall causes the debris from Lake Como to flow in Blevio. A stream burst through the area filled with water in the entire region, breaking through gates and walls and coercing people and businesses to pack up and move to safer areas.

Authorities in Venice resort to raising the Mosé barrier in the lagoon in an effort to block the high water from flooding the city and causing damages. "The situation is expected to continue with the Italian Military weather service forecasting continuous rain showers and thunderstorms accompanied by hail, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind," the outlet reported.

The heavy consistent rainfall caused heavy flooding as water from the world-famous Gasteinerfall waterfall in the spa town of Bad Gastein in Salzburg, Austria, gushed out. Muddy water was seen flowing down from the scenic waterfall in Bad Gastein into the neighbouring towns in the footage that circulated online. Flood warnings were activated across parts of Austria this week with 100-year-high rainfall in at least two places, according to Austrian broadcaster ORF. Overflowing river Inn and its tributaries, the Sill and the Ziller, scrambled the Austrian authorities to evacuate residents in the Tumpen, in the Ötztal area.