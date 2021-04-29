Norway Announces USD 2.4 Million In Funding For Medical Equipment, Ambulances To India

The government of Norway on Wednesday announced that it was pledging USD 2.4 million in funding as medical assistance to support the vulnerable and impacted patients of COVID-19 going without healthcare due to the massive surge of the variant wave in India. Expressing solidarity with the country, the Norwegian government said that it was scaling up monetary help, which will be directed to India via WHO, Red Cross International Federation, and the Red Crescent Societies. The monetary assistance will help India provide ambulance services, launch blood donation services, and medical helplines. It will also help the government buy equipment such as oxygen concentrators for ambulances and procure and distribute hygiene products to migrant workers and other vulnerable groups, the Norwegian embassy said in a statement, accessed by PTI.

''First of all, we send our deepest sympathies and support to all our Indian friends. Norway is making a contribution to the efforts of the Indian government and its people through funds via the WHO and the Indian Red Cross Society,'' Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund said. ''We stand with you in this time of crisis, with the hope that the second wave will recede soon,'' he continued. The announcement was officially made by Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide, and his statement was rolled out by the embassy. ''There is a dynamic Norwegian business community in India also currently preparing to help in the best and quickest ways possible,'' Frydenlund said.

EU 'alarmed by epidemiological situation' in India

Many European countries as well have stepped forward to stand in solidarity with India in its fight against the COVID-19 health emergency. As the situation spiralled due to cases adding up in lakhs every single day, the European Union activated its Civil Protection Mechanism, saying that it was coordinating with member states to ship oxygen and medicine to India. Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen earlier said she was "alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support. The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance," she added. Meanwhile Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel also said that Germany "stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support.” She added, "To the people of India I want to express my sympathy for the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought to your communities. The fight against the pandemic is our common fight.”