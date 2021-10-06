Norway: Archaeologists Find Pre-Viking Era Ski Pair, Calls It 'historic Discovery'

In a fascinating discovery, a historic pre-Viking era ski was found in a mountain glacier that was 1000 meters high outside Digervarden in Reinheimne National Park in Central Norway. According to a report published in NRK, the latest discovery matches a prehistoric ski that was found back in 2014. This finding has completed the pair of the world's oldest skis. As per archaeologists, the skis are 187 centimetres long and almost 17 centimetres broad and are made up of birch wood. It also holds some of their bindings. Ever since the first ski was discovered eight years ago, archaeologists have been looking for more, and when their hands were laid on the second ski, it was a remarkable discovery for them.

Norway archaeologists discover 1300-year-old ski pair | Watch video

In the seven years since, we have monitored the ice patch, hoping and praying for the second ski of the pair to melt out. Now it has happened! The new ski is even better preserved than the first one! It is an unbelievable find❤️ pic.twitter.com/8X3ECKVttF — Secrets Of The Ice (@brearkeologi) October 5, 2021

The second ski was found five meters from the point where the first one was found. The researchers used various means to find the second one, and when they were sure about the spot, they used an ice axe to recover the second piece. While speaking to NRK, Innlandet county Norwegian Archaeologists Espen Finstad said, "This is incredibly rare, and we immediately realized that we are on to something very special".

The Norwegian archaeologists claimed that finding the skis from the 8th century was a "humbling experience" and that this was a "historic discovery" of having a whole ski pair with its unique bindings, said Finstad. However, the discovery doesn't end here but poses few further questions like: What happened to the skier? Who was he? How did he fall? Is the skier's body still intact in the mountains? Is there any more pair of skies deep in the ice?. The archaeologist highlighted that there have been traffic routes in the area and that the skier must have been travelling on the same route and could possibly have been a hunter. Notably, the skies are the only discovery made in the area in the last few years. Earlier in the summer, a Viking hamlet was also found in the ice, and before this, the researchers had found the remains of a 500-year-old dog.

Image: Twitter/@Secretsoftheice