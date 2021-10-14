Norway Bow And Arrow Attacks' Suspect To Be Charged; Police To Treat It As ‘terrorist Act’

On Wednesday, October 13, a man now identified as Espen Andersen Bråthen armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town, Kongsberg and killed five people before he was arrested by the police. Norway Police has said that it is treating the deadly archery attack as a ‘terrorist act’ which is also believed to be the worst since Anders Behring Breivik went on a killing spree in 2011 leaving 77 dead. The Norwegian Police Security Service said on Thursday, October 14, that even though it is treating the incident as a terror attack, it does not change the national threat picture.

The Norwegian Police Security Service said in a statement, “The events in Kongsberg appear at the present time to be an act of terrorism, but the investigation, which is led by South-East police district, will clarify further what events were motivated by. The threat level in Norway is still assessed as moderate.”

"Norwegian Police Security Service continuously assesses the threat picture in Norway, and our assessment is that what happened in Kongsberg on Wednesday, October 13, does not change the national threat picture," it added.

Bow and Arrow attack in Norway: What exactly happened?

As per news agency Sputnik report, at 6:13 PM (local time) on Wednesday, the law enforcement received reports of a man walking around Kongsberg centre shooting people with a bow and arrows. Ultimately, the man was arrested after a 'confrontation' at 6:47 PM (local time) following the police launching a massive manhunt. As per the TV2 report, warning shots were also made during the operation.

The suspect has been identified by the Norwegian police as a 37-year-old Danish citizen living in Kongsberg. He is accused of killing four women and a man in the southern town. BBC has stated that the man was arrested and questioned for several hours overnight. While the police have not disclosed the identity of the man, the regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud informed that the officers had last been in touch with the man in 2020.

The victims of the terrorist attack were all aged between 50 and 70 and the police believe that the man acted alone. As per reports, the police security service (PST) is investigating the case with the major resources.

Norway’s outgoing Prime Minister Erna Solberg described the events in Kongsberg as 'horrific'. She noted that the attack has 'affected the community' and 'shook the entire nation'. Solberg also sent her condolences to the victims and their families. Meanwhile, the outgoing Prime Minister of the country Jonas Gahr Store condemned the bow and arrow attack as a “cruel and brutal act.”

What happened back in 2011?

While mass killings in Norway are comparatively rare, the worst slaughter in the country was witnessed on July 22, 2011, when a right-wing extremist Anders Breivik set off a bomb in Oslo which killed eight. As per The Associated Press, after Oslo, he headed to another tiny island of Utoya where he stalked mostly the teen members of the Labor Party’s youth wing and killed 69 others. Breivik was sentenced to the maximum years allowed under Norwegian law which is 21. Notably, his term can be extended as long as he is considered a danger to society.

(Image: AP)