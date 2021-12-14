Norway Declares New COVID Restrictions To Curb Omicron Spread, Stresses On Work From Home

As part of new attempts to restrict the upsurge of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Norway will prohibit the serving of alcohol in restaurants and bars, will impose tougher rules in schools, as well as speed up vaccine coverage. On Monday, the Norwegian government urged citizens to work from home whenever feasible. Moreover, the sale of alcohol in various places across the nation will be forbidden beginning on Wednesday, as per The Local.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that there has been "no doubt the new variant changes the rules" as he unveiled the nation's fourth round of measures to curb the outbreak in two weeks. “That's why we need to act fast and we need to act again," he added as per ABC News.

In addition to this, amid the Omicron scare across the world, the first officially verified fatality from the new strain occurred in the United Kingdom on Monday. As of Monday, Britain had recorded 4,713 Omicron infections, meanwhile, on December 12, Norway has documented a total of 958 instances of the new variation.

COVID-19 restrictions in Norway

Following the rise of Omicron cases in Norway, the government has announced that the military forces, as well as pharmacists, would help to speed up the immunisation program with booster doses. In the meantime, quarantines would be applied more broadly and the administration will also modify the regulations for self-isolation. As per the rules, people living with someone who has been tested positive for the disease must isolate themselves for seven days before testing, irrespective of the strain. After the third day, other close contacts will be required to test, as per The Local.

Furthermore, Norway is breaking records in terms of additional COVID-19 cases and hospital admission. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) stated that the current lack of action might have significant negative effects for society, not just for health care services but as well as for municipalities.

It is worth noting that unless adequate precautions are put in place, the 5.4 million citizens in the country might be at risk after witnessing new COVID-19 cases between 90,000 and 300,000 per day starting in early January, according to the FHI. As per the Norwegian Directorate of Health, 358 persons were hospitalised in Norway with COVID-19 on Monday, the greatest number throughout the whole outbreak. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 322,744 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 1,136 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

