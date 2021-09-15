Norway Labour Party Defeats Conservative Rule To Form Coalition Govt Soon

The Labour Party in Norway has won a landslide victory defeating the 8-year-long rule of the Conservatives Government. On Tuesday, 14th September, Prime Minister Erna Solberg conceded her defeat and paved a way for the centre-left coalition. The Norway general elections were held on September 13. “We have waited, we have hoped and worked so hard. And now we can finally say, we did it,” Gahr Stoere said on an election night before cheering party members who chanted “Stoere” and clapped.

According to BBC reports, Norway Labour Party won 48 seats out of 169 in the Parliamentary elections. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere is now expected to enter into coalition talks with the Labour allies i.e. the Centre and Socialist Left Parties to ensure a majority. The Centre Party, which is most popular in the rural areas, secured a whopping 28 seats. Overall, the expected coalition secured 89 out of the 169 seats.

Norway's centre-left campaigns largely focused on climate change

The Labour Party's campaign mostly covered areas of climate change and Norway's oil industry. It is of vitality due to Norway's gigantic oil exports and it not being a part of the European Union countries. As per DW, the country has the world's largest sovereign wealth fund owing to its significant fossil fuels sector. GDP from the oil and gas sector amounts to 14% to 40%. Besides, the industry also accounts for 1,60,000 jobs. Gahr Stoere after casting his vote had told reporters that he will call on the oil and gas industry to revise the wrong industrial and climate policy. The announcement came after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change declared "code Red for humanity." The bygone elections mostly circled the matters of climate change and clearly, the citizens favoured parties that acknowledged the issue.

Erna Solberg leaves office congratulating her Opposition

On Tuesday, the incumbent prime minister Erna Solberg conceded her defeat and congratulated Stoere-led Labour Party for its victory. She humbly acknowledged the "clear majority for a change of government," and exited the Prime Ministerial office, BBC reported.

“We knew we needed a miracle ... the Conservatives’ work session is over,” said Solberg.

Ms Erna took her office in 2013 and had laid out a pragmatic vision for Norway. Throughout her term, now former PM, Erna tightened immigration controls and was tilted towards lower tax rates and economic growth. Under her leadership, the country fared pretty well during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, she was lambasted for the economic inequality and public sector reforms, which were not welcomed by the citizens.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP (representative)