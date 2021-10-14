Norway Police Arrest Danish Man Accused Of Killing 5 People In Bow And Arrow Attack

A Danish man armed with a bow and arrow attacked locals in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg and killed five people and injured two others. According to reports from Associated Press, at about 6:30 p.m yesterday, police got the news of an assault in the town of Kongsberg, southwest of the capital Oslo in Norway. A 37-year-old Danish man was arrested 20 minutes later, on suspicions of carrying out the attack.

The incident was described as "gruesome" by Prime Minister Erna Solberg. Prime Minister further remarked that authorities claim they haven't been able to determine the motive of the suspect. In interviews with Norwegian news agency NTB, Prime Minister-designate Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is set to join office on October 14, Thursday, termed the attack "a cruel and brutal act", AP reported.

Norway Police comments on the bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg

The police chief in Kongsberg, Oeyving Aas stated that police officers and the assailant had "a confrontation," although he did not comment further. The chief further said that the two other individuals who were injured in the incident, are now in intensive care, along with an off-duty officer who was also injured during the incident when he was inside the store. As per AP, police chief, Aas said, “The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this.”

The Norway Police also stated that the perpetrator roamed around the town of Kongsberg while firing arrows. Aas said there were multiple crime sites, but rejected to comment on the report that the man used a crossbow. According to Aas, the suspect has yet to be interrogated. Officials from the town asked those who had been impacted by the incident, as well as their families, to assemble at a local hotel for assistance.

Though, Norway has a low rate of mass murders, yet, on July 22, 2011, right-wing terrorist Anders Breivik detonated a bomb in Oslo, murdering eight people in the country's worst peacetime massacre. Later he went to small Utoya Island, where he tracked and killed 69 members of the Labor Party's youth branch. Breivik was given the maximum penalty under Norwegian law of 21 years in jail, although his sentence can be prolonged as long as he is regarded as a risk to society.

(Image: AP/ Unspalsh)