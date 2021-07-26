Norway Sky Lights Up After 'unusually Large' Meteor Wows Oslo Citizens; Watch

The universe displayed an unexpected event as an unusually large meteor rumbled across the sky on Sunday, July 25. According to the Norwegian Meteor network experts, the meteor briefly lit up southern Norway and a bit of it is suspected to have hit Earth, not far from Oslo. Fortunately, no immediate cases of injuries or damage were reported.

Around 4:30 am IST, reports on meteor sightings seen as far north as Trondheim begin to arrive.

The phenomenon of Meteor arrival

A web camera in Holmestrand, south of Oslo, captured a phenomenon where a fireball-like falling from the sky erupted into a bright flash and lighted up a marina.

On July 25, the Norwegian Meteor network analyzed the video and other data to decode the meteor's origin and destination.

The network informed that as per the preliminary data, a meteorite may have hit Earth in a large wooded area, called Finnemarka, just 60 km (40 miles) west of the capital, Oslo.

The network's Morten Bilet, who saw and heard the meteor, said, "This was crazy".

Meteor in norway today pic.twitter.com/sAKVvbHgg2 — playwell Depy (@depyvfx) July 25, 2021

The aftermath of meteor touching the earth

Explaining the aftereffect of meteors spotting, Bilet informed local media that "No debris had been found and given the demanding location, one could take some 10 years searching for possible meteorites".

Bilet added that the meteor travelled at 15-20 km per second and lit up the night sky for about five to six seconds. The summer sky was dark, with the days starting to get shorter from the end of June.

Quoting eyewitnesses' experience, he said that some people felt a stronger wind blow with the event also causing a pressure wave.

Bilet stated, "What we had last night was a large rock traveling likely from between Mars and Jupiter, which is our asteroid belt. And when that whizzes in, it creates a rumble, light and great excitement among us (experts) and maybe some fear among others".

There were no damages reported and it was a 'spooky' event for the people residing nearest to the incident spot.

In 2013, a meteor that exploded over central Russia near the city of Chelyabinsk rained fireballs over a vast area and resulted in a shock wave experience that smashed windows, damaged buildings, and injured 1,200 people.

(Image credit: PIXABAY)