'Not In Good Faith': France Fines Google €500 Million Over Negotiations With Media Outlets

France’s competition regulator on July 13 imposed a fine of 500 million euros or $593 million on Silicon valley giant Google for its failure in negotiating in “good faith” with the media outlets over the use of their content under the European Union (EU) copyrights. The agency’s chief Isabelle De Silva told the reports that the Tuesday move marks the “biggest ever fine” imposed by the Competition Authority for a company’s failure to comply with one of its rulings.

In the ruling published on the official website of the French competition regulator, Google was directed to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content”, or risk paying additional damages of up to 900,000 euros per day. Silva said of Tuesday’s decision, “When the Authority imposes injunctions on companies, they are required to apply them scrupulously, respecting their letter and their spirit. In the present case, this was unfortunately not the case.”

Silva also said, “First of all, Google's negotiations with publishers and press agencies cannot be regarded as having been conducted in good faith, while Google imposed that the discussions necessarily take place within the framework of a new partnership, called Publisher Curated News, which included a new service called Showcase.”

Adding, “In doing so, Google refused, as it has been asked several times, to have a specific discussion on the remuneration due for current uses of content protected by neighbouring rights. In addition, Google has restricted the scope of negotiation without justification, by refusing to include in it the contents of the press agencies taken up by publications…”

Google CEO Warns Free & Open Internet Under Attack

The French fine was slapped on Google as the tech giant's CEO Sundar Pichai has warned that free and open internet is under attack globally noting that several countries are restricting the flow of information and the entire is model is often taken for granted. In a detailed interview with BBC, the Google boss emphasised that artificial intelligence is more profound than fire, electricity or the internet. According to him, over the next quarter of a century, two major changes would revolutionise the world including ‘artificial intelligence’ and ‘quantum computing.’

IMAGE: Unsplash