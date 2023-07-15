As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day official visit to France inches closer to an end, the Prime Minister presented exquisite gifts to French dignitaries. On the second day of his visit, the PM created history by being the second Indian Prime Minister to attend the Bastille Day Parade. After the parade, the two leaders addressed a joint press conference, where they spoke about the fruitful ties between the two nations.

Among the long list of gifts, PM Modi gave a Sandalwood Sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron. When it comes to Macron’s wife, France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, PM Modi gifted the Pochampally Ikat in a Sandalwood Box. The Prime Minister also brought gifts for his French counterpart, the President of the French National Assembly and French senator Gerard Larcher from India.

Who got what?

'Marble Inlay Work Table' to Élisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister of France: The Prime gave the antique table to his French counterpart who received him at the airport at the start of the trip. The 'Marble Inlay Work' is an attractive artwork done on marble using semi-precious stones. The marble was found in Makrana which is a town in Rajasthan. The Rajasthani town is known for high-quality marble.

PM Narendra Modi gifted 'Marble Inlay Work Table' to Élisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France



'Marble Inlay Work' is one of the most attractive art works done on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is found in Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, famous for high… pic.twitter.com/WUCkU8vzwb — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

'Silk Kashmiri Carpet' to Yaël Braun-Pivet, the President of the French National Assembly: Prime Minster gifted a hand-knitted silk carpet to the President of the French National Assembly. The hand-knitted carpet from Kashmir is famous all over the world.

PM Narendra Modi gifted hand knitted 'Silk Kashmiri Carpet' to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly



The hand-knitted silk carpets from Kashmir are famous all over the world for their softness and craftsmanship. The colours of Silk Kashmiri carpet and its… pic.twitter.com/O3QoefeVoR — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

'Sandalwood Hand Carved Elephant Ambavari' to Gerard Larcher, the President of the French Senate: Prime Minister gave a decorative elephant figure to Larcher. The decorative figurine is made of pure sandalwood. The elephant symbolises wisdom, strength and good fortune.

PM Narendra Modi gifted 'Sandalwood Hand Carved Elephant Ambavari' to Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate



The decorative elephant figure is made of pure sandalwood. These exquisite figurines, meticulously carved from fragrant sandalwood, capture the grace and majesty… pic.twitter.com/zwHcrJn726 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

The Prime Minster’s trip to France commemorated the 25-year ties between the two nations. “We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner,” PM Modi asserted at the joint press conference with French President Macron. After concluding the French visit, PM Modi will pay an official visit to the UAE.