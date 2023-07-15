Last Updated:

Marble table, Silk Kashmiri Carpet: Not Just Macron, THESE French Dignitaries Too Received Exquisite Gifts From PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day official visit to France inches closer to an end, the Prime Minister gave beautiful gifts to French dignitaries.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside French President Emmanuel Macron


As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day official visit to France inches closer to an end, the Prime Minister presented exquisite gifts to French dignitaries. On the second day of his visit, the PM created history by being the second Indian Prime Minister to attend the Bastille Day Parade. After the parade, the two leaders addressed a joint press conference, where they spoke about the fruitful ties between the two nations. 

Among the long list of gifts, PM Modi gave a Sandalwood Sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron. When it comes to Macron’s wife, France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, PM Modi gifted the Pochampally Ikat in a Sandalwood Box. The Prime Minister also brought gifts for his French counterpart, the President of the French National Assembly and French senator Gerard Larcher from India. 

Who got what? 

  • 'Marble Inlay Work Table' to Élisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister of France: The Prime gave the antique table to his French counterpart who received him at the airport at the start of the trip. The 'Marble Inlay Work' is an attractive artwork done on marble using semi-precious stones. The marble was found in Makrana which is a town in Rajasthan. The Rajasthani town is known for high-quality marble. 
  • 'Silk Kashmiri Carpet' to Yaël Braun-Pivet, the President of the French National Assembly: Prime Minster gifted a hand-knitted silk carpet to the President of the French National Assembly. The hand-knitted carpet from Kashmir is famous all over the world. 
  • 'Sandalwood Hand Carved Elephant Ambavari' to Gerard Larcher, the President of the French Senate: Prime Minister gave a decorative elephant figure to Larcher. The decorative figurine is made of pure sandalwood. The elephant symbolises wisdom, strength and good fortune. 

The Prime Minster’s trip to France commemorated the 25-year ties between the two nations. “We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner,” PM Modi asserted at the joint press conference with French President Macron. After concluding the French visit, PM Modi will pay an official visit to the UAE.

