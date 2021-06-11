'Nothing Is Renegotiable': France Warns UK Over Brexit Amid Tensions In Trade Rules

Ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit, French President Emmanuel Macron on June 10 drew hardline for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Macron warned the UK that it was “not serious” to review agreements on Brexit as tensions over trade rules for Northern Ireland risk overshadowing the first major leaders’ meet since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before heading to the G7 in southwest England, Macron said, “I think it is not serious to want to revisit, in the month of July, what we finalised after years of work on December.”

As the French President is due to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Macron added, “I believe in the power of treaties. I believe in seriousness. Nothing is renegotiable. Everything is applicable."

The Northern Ireland protocol has become a major point of tension between the UK and the European Union (EU). Both sides are at odds on the execution of sanitary checks for goods arriving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, with the UK unilaterally extending grace periods for checks on certain products for six months. Macron heads to the UK on Friday t participate in the G7 summit hosted by Johnson in Cornwall and the two have scheduled a bilateral meeting at a time when relations between the UK and the 27-nation-bloc have grown soar.

Frost accused EU of ‘legal purism’

Macron drawing hardline for British PM came when Johnson was forced to play down divisions with US President Joe Biden. UK PM Johnson described Biden as a “breath of fresh air” as both leaders met for the first time. They exchanged gifts, revamped Atlantic Charter, delivered a soft tone and shared light-hearted jokes. As per the Guardian report, it has also emerged that US diplomats had remonstrated with the UK’s Brexit negotiator, Lord Frost about the risk of tensions inflamed in Northern Ireland.

The negotiations to resolve the impasse over the implementation of the protocol collapsed without agreement just earlier this week before the seven developed economise head for G7. Frost has reportedly also accused the European Union of “legal purism” in its interpretation of the deal. UK’s Brexit negotiator will also be joining the summit on Friday.

IMAGE: AP