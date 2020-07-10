'Consensus' That Notre-Dame Spire Should Be Rebuilt As It Was: French Cultural Minister

There is a “large consensus” that the spire of the fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt exactly as it was before, France’s cultural minister said on July 9. The massive 19th-century spire collapsed into the nave of the church after a fire tore through the rafters of the cathedral in April 2019. Since then there has been an ongoing debate where it should be rebuilt in the original form or with ‘modern architectural gestures’.

Read: Notre Dame Forecourt Opens To Public After Long Cleanup

Commenting on the issue at French radio, Roselyne Baschelot said that there was a large consensus in public opinion and among those deciding the issue for the spire to be rebuilt exactly as it was. Her comments came hours before the commission to decide on the topic was due to meet.

Read: Workers To Begin Untangling Charred Metal Web On Notre Dame

'Ultimate power with Macron'

However, she also revealed the power to ultimately decide on the restructuring rested in the hands of the French President Emmanuel Macron, who has till now supported the modern architectural “gesture” on the ancient building. He has also, many times, repeated his will to restore the monument completely by 2024, the year of Paris Olympics. However, his decision has sharply been strained by weather, the coronavirus pandemic and other delays.

Read: Climate Activists Protest From Notre Dame Cathedral Crane

Read: Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral Workers Start Removal Of Melted Scaffolding

Last month, workers suspended from ropes were reportedly lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. An announcement that the work would last through the summer months came from the office overseeing the restoration of the centuries-old jewel of Gothic architecture ravaged by fire on April 15, 2019.

According to reports, two teams of five workers each took turns descending on ropes into the heat-warped web of scaffolding, made up of 40,000 pieces, and cut with saws through metal tubes that fused together in the inferno. The chunks were then be lifted out by a crane. The imposing tower of scaffolding was erected before the blaze for the restoration of Notre Dame’s spire that was then toppled and destroyed by the flames.