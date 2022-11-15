'Now Is The Time': At G20, Zelenskyy Presented 10 Proposals To End Ukraine-Russian War

The Ukraine-Russia war has been one of the major issues surrounding the Group of 20 (G20) Summit, being held in Bali, Indonesia. While the Russian President didn’t take part in the event, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the gathering virtually on Tuesday. In a passionate yet detailed speech, Zelenskyy demanded the restoration of peace in Ukraine.

Sharing “ten proposals of Ukraine”, with the gathering, Zelenskyy told G20 that “now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.” Zelenskyy started his speech by talking about Russia’s recent withdrawal from Kherson, “the only regional centre that Russia managed to occupy after February 24.” Zelenskyy then went on to announce that “Kherson is liberated,” adding, “To liberate our entire land from the Russists, we still will have to fight for a while longer…To fight!”

Presenting his 10 proposals, Zelenskyy claimed that he intends to present Ukraine's “vision of the path to peace.” Zelenskyy asserted that he wanted the aggressive Ukraine-Russia war to end “justly” and based on the UN charter and international law. Making it clear that Ukraine will not conclude with any compromise with its “conscience, sovereignty, territory and independence,” He added, “I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.”

Zelenskyy presented 10 proposals for the restoration of peace

During his G20 address, Zelenskyy presented 10 proposals for the restoration of peace in Ukraine. In his proposal, he asked for radiation and nuclear safety, food safety, energy security, the release of all prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order.

In his proposal, Zelenskyy also demanded that “Russia must withdraw all its troops and armed formations from the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine's control over all sections of our state border with Russia must be restored.” Restoration of Justice, the need for immediate protection of the environment, prevention of escalation and confirmation of the end of the war are the other proposals presented by the Ukrainian President.

Summing up his G20 address, Zelenskyy told the G20 leaders, “I have outlined the paths each of you can choose for yourself - how to become a co-creator of peace.” calling the group “G-19” Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude by saying, “Ukraine is grateful to everyone in the world who helps us to protect freedom and to restore peace.”