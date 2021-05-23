GraciasLuna Trends After Spanish Aid Volunteer Abused For Consoling Senegalese Migrant

As hundreds of illegal migrants scrambled along Ceuta, Spain's north African enclave last week, a photograph in which a Red Cross volunteer named Luna Rayes was seen embracing and consoling a Senegalese man has set off a viral debate on social media.

Although the volunteer's gesture was widely appreciated by many, it has also invited an unwarranted array of criticism, mostly xenophobic and sexist abuses from far-right supporters directed towards Rayes.

Emotiva imagen desde el drama de Ceuta. Una trabajadora de la Cruz Roja se abraza a un exhausto inmigrante pic.twitter.com/aH8JrKYush — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) May 18, 2021

Barely hours after the visuals went public, Luna Reyes had to make her accounts private after being targeted by a torrent of abuses from Spain far-right organisation and members of the Vox party.

Reyes told a local Spanish television channel RTVE, 'They saw that my boyfriend was Black, they wouldn't stop insulting me and said horrible, racist things to provoke and hurt me,' the 20-year-old college student said. Reyes has reportedly been volunteering with the Red Cross since March 2021 as part of her studies.

As news spread of the threats and abuses, the internet fought back and messages hailing Reyes' hug quickly drowned out the insults, as netizens trended #GraciasLuna on social media in Spain.

#GraciasLuna Trends on Twitter

Commenting on the incident, Rita Maestre, Madrid City Councillor tweeted her support for Luna Reye. 'We will not allow hatred to win,' she said. 'Those of us who see this embrace as a symbol of the best of our country outnumbering the others. Your empathy is a source of pride,' she added.

No vamos a permitir que gane el odio. Quienes hemos visto en este abrazo un símbolo de lo mejor que tenemos en nuestro país somos más. #GraciasLuna, tu empatía es motivo de orgullo. 😍💜https://t.co/VpfdZajgTw — Rita Maestre 🌾 (@Rita_Maestre) May 19, 2021

Notably, the barraged of hate comments were triggered by the unprecedented arrival of over 8,000 migrants in the Spanish coastal city of Ceuta. However, despite the ceaseless abuses that came her way, Reyes reacted to the criticism by defending her actions and stated that hugging someone who needs to be consoled is 'the most normal thing in the world'.

What's behind the sudden surge in migrants' arrival from Africa?

Thousands of refugees have over the past decade used inflatable rings and dinghies to make the perilous journies from Morocco and other parts of Africa into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Last over Spain saw an influx of over 8,000 refugees coming in, thereby threatening a humanitarian crisis in the area.

Morocco has said little about why it relaxed the border controls, though it was widely seen as retaliation against Spain for having allowed the leader of a militant group, Brahim Ghali, to receive medical treatment in a Spanish hospital.

Ghali heads the Polisario Front, which is fighting for an independent Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that Morocco annexed in the 1970s. He was hospitalized in the Spanish city of Logrono last month in a move that angered Morocco’s government, which warned there would be “consequences.”

Some experts say the issue goes beyond Ghali and that Morocco wants Spain to support Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara like the U.S. did under the Trump administration last year.

Spain’s Interior Ministry has said in a statement after the incident that about half of those refugees who made it across have already been sent back to Morocco.

With inputs from AP