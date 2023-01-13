Oil Giant ExxonMobil Predicted Climate Change In 1970s, Finds Study

ExxonMobil, one of the world's largest oil companies had predicted how climate change would cause global temperature to rise in the 1970s, claim researchers according to BBC reports. ExxonMobil's private research showed that by burning fossil fuels the planet would warm, however, the same was denied by the company publically. The company's internal documents had been analysed by academics and denied the allegations.

While denying the allegations the company said, "This issue has come up several times in recent years and, in each case, our answer is the same: those who talk about how "Exxon Knew" are wrong in their conclusions," reported BBC. The findings suggest that ExxonMobil's predictions were often more accurate than even world-leading Nasa scientists.

ExxonMobil research scam

After journalists in 2015 surfaced with evidence that suggested ExxonMobil knew about climate change, Prof Naomi Oreskes and Prof Geoffrey Supran carried out the research. Later, the company also accused both of "cherry-picking" the truth. They came up with more than 100 publications from Exxon and Exxon Mobil between 1977 and 2014 to calculate their predictions of global temperature rise.

"It really underscores the stark hypocrisy of ExxonMobil leadership, who knew that their own scientists were doing this very high quality modelling work and had access to that privileged information while telling the rest of us that climate models were bunk," said Naomi Oreskes, professor of the history of science at Harvard University, reported BBC.

Whereas, the Professor of environmental science and policy at the University of Miami, Geoffrey Supran has called these findings a "smoking gun". "Our analysis allows us for the first time to actually put a number on what Exxon knew, which is that the burning of their fossil fuel products was going to heat the planet by about 0.2C of warming every decade," said Professor Supran. US Justice Department had ruled against ExxonMobil in May 2022 and said that the company must face trial over accusations it lied about climate change.