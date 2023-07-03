German Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed that Germany is holding back from supplying weapons to war-torn Ukraine because doing so could potentially escalate the raging conflict and provoke Russian aggression. Scholz made the revelation during a conversation with German state-TV channel ARD on Sunday.

Speaking to ARD moderator Tina Hassel, the chancellor said that he and US President Joe Biden share a common principle on providing long-range cruise missiles and other munitions to Kyiv. “We carefully check all the requests we receive. But for us there is a principle that I share with the US president – we do not want the weapons we supply to be used to attack Russian territories,” Scholz said.

Germany pays no heed to Ukraine's plea for more missiles

His reluctance comes despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's desperate plea for more missiles. According to RT, the embattled leader told Scholz during a meeting in May that his country “urgently wants” Swedish-German Taurus KEPD 350 missiles. The high-tech weapons come with a 500kg warhead and have the ability to travel up to 500km.

Germany isn't the only ally that Ukraine has sought help from. Over the course of the war, it has consistently urged NATO to provide fighter jets, particularly the US-made F-16 to help retaliate against Russian attacks. In spite of the calls, Berlin has repeatedly emphasised that it does not wish to escalate the war by offering new weapons without discussing with fellow NATO nations.

How the West has helped

Bagging Leapord tanks was also an uphill battle for Ukraine, until Germany finally gave in after the United States assured that it would deliver a few Abrams tanks later this year. As of now, only the United Kingdom has bolstered Kyiv with longer-range missiles like the Storm Shadow.

The missile was used by Ukraine to carry out an attack on the Russian city of Lugansk, as per the Russian army. France also followed suit, with President Emmanuel Macron vowing to send a variant of the Storm Shadow, called SCALP-EGs to Ukraine. The munitions are yet to be delivered to the war-hit nation.