Olaf Scholz Reveals Plans To Resume Contact With Putin, Says 'will Speak In Due Course'

Germany and Russia saw a glimmer of hope in their tense ties on Friday when Chancellor Olaf Scholz made his intentions known that he would be communicating with Russian President Vladimir Putin “in due course". In a conversation with Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper on Friday, Scholz acknowledged that quite a lot of time has passed since the leaders last spoke.

“My last telephone call was some time ago. But I plan to speak to Putin again in due course," he said. Putin and Scholz last held a conversation in early December. Since then, a lot of time has gone by, which was further deteriorated the relations between the two leaders as the Ukraine war reaches its 16th month.

German Chancellor calls for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine

When questioned about ending the war through negotiations, Scholz noted that it was important for the Russian President to realise that the conflict cannot be stopped by making “some kind of cold peace”. “For instance, by turning the current frontline into the new ‘border’ between Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

“Rather it is about a fair peace, and the prerequisite for that is the withdrawal of Russian troops,” the German chancellor added. Earlier this month, Scholz exhorted the European Union (EU) to not be intimidated by Moscow's power plays as it showcases military power and might," and instead, support Ukraine to its maximum potential. "Let’s remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine – for as long as it takes," he asserted.

His remarks coincided with Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9 that saw elaborate parades. The day marked the Soviet Army's World War II win over Adolf Hitler's Nazi troops. “Two thousand two hundred kilometres north-east from here, Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and missiles today,” Scholz said in an address in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.