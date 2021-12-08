Last Updated:

Olaf Scholz Voted In As Angela Merkel's Replacement To Become Germany's New Chancellor

Olaf Scholz-led coalition government assumes office with the hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change among other issues.

Olaf Scholz

Image: AP


Olaf Scholz has now been elected as the 9th chancellor of Germany, ending the era of the ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel. The newly formed coalition of three political parties led by Scholz assumes office with the hopes of modernising Germany and combating climate change. The 63-year-old German politician who favours left-wing ideology won the support of 395 lawmakers on Wednesday. While his three-party coalition holds 416 seats in the 736-seat Germany's parliament.

Olaf Scholz replaces Merkel

On Wednesday, the lower house of parliament gave the outgoing chancellor a standing ovation. Scholz said on Tuesday that "we are venturing a new departure, one that takes up the major challenges of this decade and well beyond that." If the parties succeed, he added, "that is a mandate to be re-elected together at the next election."

The newly formed government aims to tackle climate change, enhance the use of renewable energy, and stop the use of coal from 2038, "ideally" to 2030. The new government also looks forward to modernising the nation, including improving its poor cellphone and internet networks. 

(With Inputs from AP)

