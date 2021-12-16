Omicron: EU Watchdog Warns Increase In Number Of COVID Variant Cases Is 'imminent'

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned that an increase in the number of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron cases is 'imminent.' The European Union's (EU) health watchdog advised countries on December 15, to quickly ramp up vaccination efforts, as well as restore and enhance existing measures to restrict the spread of the virus, according to the Xinhua.

According to the ECDC, 71.6% of the EU or EEA population had gotten at least one vaccine dosage by December 15, with 67.3% fully vaccinated. However, in several Eastern European countries, uptake is far lower. Less than half of the population in Slovakia and Romania had received the first dose, while less than 28% of the population in Bulgaria had received the first jab. Whereas, in Iceland, more than half of the population has already received the booster shot.

2,629 Omicron cases confirmed in 27 EU and EEA countries

By Wednesday, 2,629 Omicron cases had been confirmed in 27 EU and EEA countries, 502 of which had occurred in the previous 24 hours. According to the ECDC, this suggests that community transmission is already taking place in the EU and EEA nations. According to ECDC Director Andrea Ammon, further significant growth is on the way based on modelling estimates.

ECDC Director Ammon stated, "We assess the probability of further spread of the Omicron variant in the EU or EEA as very high, and it is considered very likely to cause additional hospitalisations and fatalities, further to those already expected from previous forecasts that consider only the Delta variant."

She further warned that, in the current scenario, vaccination alone will not allow us to prevent the impact of the Omicron variant since there will be no time to address the remaining vaccine gaps. She also urged the countries to quickly reinstate and reinforce other steps to slow the development of the Omicron form and keep the Covid-related burden under control.

No Community transmission of Omicron in India

While in India, on Wednesday, a total of 12 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported, with four each in Maharashtra and Kerala, two in Telangana, and one each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Officials said the new Omicron infections discovered on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal were the first in these states. All of the 12 cases discovered in the country on December 15 were either overseas travellers or close relatives of foreign returnees, indicating that there is no community transmission of the highly transmissible variant of COVID in India at the time.

