Omicron Threat: Norway Reports Huge Outbreak Of New Variant; Records 50 Infections

Norway officials stated on Thursday, December 1, that at least 50 people in and around Oslo have been infected with the Omicron variant. A report by The Associated Press, citing the officials states that the surge is linked to a Norwegian company's Christmas party in an Oslo restaurant. Those impacted live in Oslo and adjacent municipalities, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, and the infection detection team in Oslo has contacted the municipalities concerned to commence tracing COVID-19 infections, the media agency reported.

"More cases are expected. Effective tracing is being done to limit transmission routes and prevent major outbreaks," the Oslo Municipality stated.

According to the government agency, the group had "a high vaccination coverage," and "more than 50 cases" had been reported in Norway. The first two instances in the country were announced on Monday. The city of Oslo advised visitors who went to the two restaurants in the capital on Wednesday to be tested. The Christmas party, according to reports, was hosted in one of them.

US reports its first case of Omicron Variant

The first verified case of new variant Omicron has been reported in the United States, in a traveller who recently returned from South Africa. Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, told reporters at the White House that the person had minor symptoms and was in self-quarantine. During a White House coronavirus briefing, Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that as part of the intensified efforts to ward off novel variants, the US has expanded genomic sequencing to 80,000 samples per week, more than any other country.

In India, two men from Karnataka diagnosed with Omicron

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry in India revealed that two cases of Covid variant Omicron had been discovered in Karnataka using genomic surveillance. According to official records given by the Bengaluru municipal corporation, the 66-year-old man, who is one of India's first two cases of the Omicron variant, arrived in the country on November 20 and left seven days later for Dubai. Another individual is a 46-year-old doctor and he has no prior travel history, according to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

