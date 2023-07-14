On Bastille Day, Macron Pays Homage To Indian Soldiers Who Fought With The French In WWI

In an attempt to underline growing India-France ties, French President Emmanuel Macron took up the practice of tweeting in the Hindi language highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris. Apart from his usual tweets in French and English, he also tweeted in Hindi numerous times, a language known to more than half the Indians in the sub-continent.

Tweeting for the third time in Hindi since PM Modi landed, Macron lauded the Indian troops marching alongside their French counterparts during the Bastille Day parade on Friday. The French head of state highlighted the historic alliance between the two armies dating back to World War I. "This 14 July, soldiers and Rafale aircraft from India are marching and flying alongside our troops. We honour the memory of those who fought with the French in the First World War. We shall never forget," he tweeted in Hindi.

इस 14 जुलाई को, भारत के सैनिक और रफ़ाल लड़ाकू विमान हमारे सैनिकों के साथ परेड में शामिल हैं।



हम उन लोगों की स्मृति का सम्मान करते हैं जो प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में फ्रांसीसी सेना के साथ मिलकर लड़े थे। हम कभी नहीं भूलेंगें । pic.twitter.com/37twI5Dqzd — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2023

Macron, on Friday itself, had again tweeted in Hindi, and also posted snapshots of him hugging PM Modi before the commcement of the Bastille Day parade. Macron's Hindi tweet can roughly be translated to, "A giant in world history, a country playing a decisive role in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. It gives us great pleasure to welcome India as the Guest of Honor for this year's 14th July Parade.".

विश्व इतिहास में एक विशालकाय, भविष्य के लिए निर्णायक भूमिका निभाने वाला देश, रणनीतिक साझेदार, मित्र।



इस साल की 14 जुलाई की परेड के लिए भारत को सम्मानित अतिथि के रूप में स्वागत करते हुए हमें बहुत खुशी हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/04uunh11XE — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2023

On Thursday, the French President welcomed PM Modi as he landed for his two-day official visit. Macron took to twitter to tweet in Hindi, highlighting 25 years of strategic partnership between the two countries and welcoming PM Modi to Paris. "India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership made of trust and friendship, which are only getting stronger with time. Dear Narendra Modi, welcome to Paris," Macron tweeted along with an image of the du hugging at the presidential palace in Paris.

