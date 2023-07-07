On French Policing, Paris' Answer To EU Is 'None Of Your Business'

France has firmly responded to the European Union's concerns over police violence, asserting that it is a matter solely within their jurisdiction. Laurence Boone, France's State Secretary for Europe, made her position clear at the French Senate, a clip of which she shared on Twitter. She stated, "It's not up to Didier Reynders or the European Commission to take an interest in the way France manages its police force."

Il n’est pas de la compétence de Didier Reynders ou de la Commission européenne de se prononcer sur la façon dont la France gère ses forces de l’ordre.@Senat_Direct pic.twitter.com/wpEwRzK3LR July 7, 2023

The remarks came after EU's Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, in an interview on Belgian radio speaking about riots in France, highlighted the need for reflection on French policing due to the significant level of violence witnessed in the country. Reynders expressed concern about the behavior of both police officers and individuals participating in protests/demonstrations, emphasizing the importance of peaceful protest and condemning acts of looting and destruction.

France at odds with International Organisations

This latest exchange marks an escalation in the ongoing disagreement between France and international organizations regarding the management of the French police force. Recently, the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) spokesperson called upon France to address issues of racism and discrimination within law enforcement following the tragic killing of teenager Nahel M. by a police officer during a traffic stop. The French Foreign Ministry swiftly responded, refuting any accusations of racism or systemic discrimination within the French police.

The contentious debate highlights the divergent perspectives on how to address the complex challenges surrounding policing and social issues in France. While the EU and international bodies call for reflection and reform, France asserts its sovereignty in managing its police force, affirming its commitment to maintaining law and order.

The issue of police violence and discrimination continues to be a pressing concern not only in France but also across the globe. As discussions on police reform and societal change persist, finding common ground and effective solutions remains a significant challenge for all stakeholders involved.